Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Acquires $200,000.00 in Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) Director Keith Brackpool acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Cadiz stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Cadiz Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.
Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 171.53% and a negative net margin of 5,540.60%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Cadiz Company Profile
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
