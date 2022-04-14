Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Acquires $200,000.00 in Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) Director Keith Brackpool acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cadiz stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Cadiz Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 171.53% and a negative net margin of 5,540.60%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 30,662.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,809 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 9.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

