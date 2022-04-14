Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Position Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.27.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $347.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $278.30 and a one year high of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 117.18%.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

