Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,821,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,260,000 after buying an additional 289,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Entergy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,316,000 after buying an additional 325,713 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Entergy by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,664,000 after buying an additional 1,821,938 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,347,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $123.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.00. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $124.31.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock valued at $25,937,864. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

