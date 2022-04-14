Insider Selling: Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $192,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $624.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

