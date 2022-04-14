Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,993,000 after acquiring an additional 458,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,708,000 after acquiring an additional 170,378 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

NYSE AEE opened at $96.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.76. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $97.61.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

