ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ExlService by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

Shares of EXLS opened at $145.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $149.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.27.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. ExlService’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,200 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

