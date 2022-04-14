Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,383,000 after purchasing an additional 423,478 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 430,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after buying an additional 143,141 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 119.4% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 166,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 90,630 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CW opened at $150.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.63. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CW. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $132,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $584,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

