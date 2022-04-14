Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,400 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Rayonier (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.