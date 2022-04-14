Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $82,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $136.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.09.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

