State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,707 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $54,370,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 257,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after acquiring an additional 248,352 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,174,000 after acquiring an additional 197,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 389,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 175,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

FLO opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.