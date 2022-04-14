Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Under Armour announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

