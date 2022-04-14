State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.