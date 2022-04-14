Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,324 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after buying an additional 194,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Teradyne by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Teradyne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $109.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.37 and a 200 day moving average of $132.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

