Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $126,684,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $419.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $347.88 and a 12 month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.40.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

