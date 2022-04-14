Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Position Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 23.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Innospec by 15.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 76,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Innospec by 225.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $93.53 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.45.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $413.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $145,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOSP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

