Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.27% of Preferred Bank worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFBC has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

