Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 46,813 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,270,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,334 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 868,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 732,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 182,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUV stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.