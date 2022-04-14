17,561 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after buying an additional 281,537 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after purchasing an additional 268,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,315 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,555,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

Shares of PKI opened at $164.17 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.04 and a 200-day moving average of $178.51.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.