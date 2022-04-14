Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global Net Lease worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,675,000 after purchasing an additional 502,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after buying an additional 258,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after buying an additional 50,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,178,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -72.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNL. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

