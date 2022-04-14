Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $96.86 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.88.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSK. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.59.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

