Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $3.56 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 105,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OVV opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $56.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OVV. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

