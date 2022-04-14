Insider Selling: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00.

Alkermes stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Alkermes by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

