Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) VP Sells 6,100 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 6,100 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $302,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,580.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. AAR’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 497,216 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $12,848,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,071,000 after purchasing an additional 250,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.