Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $323,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambus alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $392,875.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $403,750.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $388,625.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $333,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $351,375.00.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $8,613,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,020,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,600,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $85,872,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.