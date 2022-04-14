Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Sells $292,600.00 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alkermes alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,460,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 175,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,618,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 620,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Alkermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.