Pierre St-Laurent Sells 7,995 Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$359,854.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$65,534.56.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$44.46 on Thursday. Empire Company Limited has a 1 year low of C$36.20 and a 1 year high of C$46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.05.

Get Empire alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMP.A shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.40.

About Empire (Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.