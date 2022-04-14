PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $48.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 8,278.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 863,732 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $237,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 32.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 76,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $325,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.