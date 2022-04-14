Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Lowered to $165.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,316,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

