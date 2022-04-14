IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $290.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.61.

IQV opened at $239.31 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $207.86 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.38 and a 200-day moving average of $247.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IQVIA by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,681,000 after buying an additional 67,108 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $5,508,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

