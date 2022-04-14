Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $16.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

NYSE UTZ opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette acquired 7,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 in the last ninety days. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

