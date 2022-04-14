Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $16.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.
NYSE UTZ opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 0.65.
In other Utz Brands news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette acquired 7,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 in the last ninety days. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.
About Utz Brands (Get Rating)
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
