The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $390.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.74.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $340.86 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $192.78 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

