Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $94.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $102.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

