Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Raised to $31.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,098,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,335,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 80,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.