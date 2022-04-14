West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Lowered to $120.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.24. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.25.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,878,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,016,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

