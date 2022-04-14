West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Lowered to $120.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.28% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.94.
Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.24. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,878,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,016,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
