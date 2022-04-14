CL King Increases FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $45.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CL King from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CL King’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

FORM stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $50.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in FormFactor by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 626.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

