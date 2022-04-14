AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 72,488 shares.The stock last traded at $25.25 and had previously closed at $24.68.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $810.66 million, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cim LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 6.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

