GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 32,631 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $4.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from $13.50 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $516.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

GreenTree Hospitality Group ( NYSE:GHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,386,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 609,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 318,233 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 173,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 61,435 shares during the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

