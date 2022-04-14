Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Down to $120.95

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.95, but opened at $118.49. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $118.07, with a volume of 17,714 shares.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

The stock has a market cap of $279.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

