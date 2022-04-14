Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 43,794 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,946,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter worth about $6,641,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

