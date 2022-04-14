Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $17.52

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $17.16. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 32,289 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBSW. Citigroup began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

