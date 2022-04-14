SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.25 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.84. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at $134,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

