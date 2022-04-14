Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.24% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $208.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.
Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.