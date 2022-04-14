Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $208.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.23 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 28.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.