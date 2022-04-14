Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells $1,101,565.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Southern stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $76.87.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

