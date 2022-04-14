$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) to announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.26 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $13.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.42 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $14.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.58.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $148.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.33. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

