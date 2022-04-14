Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,693 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

