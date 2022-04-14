Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $90,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $139.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.04. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

