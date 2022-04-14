Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $89,000 Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,735 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 41.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is presently -96.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.