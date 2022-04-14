W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 169.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.55.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $527.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

