Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in WestRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 43.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,151,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,392,000 after buying an additional 130,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK opened at $49.48 on Thursday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. WestRock’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

