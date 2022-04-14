Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,154 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after buying an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after acquiring an additional 822,844 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $122.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.12.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,782,100. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.33.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

